DDG 115 CIWIS PACFIRE

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts as close-in weapon system shoot drill during a regularly scheduled deployment. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

