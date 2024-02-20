Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDG 115 VERTREP [Image 11 of 17]

    DDG 115 VERTREP

    JAPAN

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2024) Sailors prepare for a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). Cesar Chavez is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 22:41
    Photo ID: 8250956
    VIRIN: 240217-N-BS159-3010
    Resolution: 5670x3793
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDG 115 VERTREP [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    VERTREP
    DDG 115
    RPR

