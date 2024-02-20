DDG 115 VERTREP

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2024) Sailors prepare for a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). Cesar Chavez is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

