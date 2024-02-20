Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVN 71 RAS [Image 8 of 17]

    CVN 71 RAS

    JAPAN

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean prior to replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). Cesar Chavez is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    United States Navy

    CVN 71
    DDG 115
    RPR

