DDG 115 FRESH WATER WASH DOWN

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2024) Chief Boatswain’s Mate A “Raul” Burnett rinses a bulkhead of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a fresh-water washdown. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

