PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2024) Chief Boatswain’s Mate A “Raul” Burnett rinses a bulkhead of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a fresh-water washdown. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
This work, DDG 115 FRESH WATER WASH DOWN [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
