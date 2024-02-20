DDG 115 FRESH WATER WASH DOWN

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2024) Chief Personnel Specialist John Bryson (left) and Sonar Technician Surface 1st Class John Ellingson (right) prepare to store hoses on the weather-deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) after a fresh-water washdown. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

