DDG 115 MWR ICE CREAM SOCIAL

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 14, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mayte Cruzrodriguez recites a poem during an ice cream social and poetry night hosted by the Moral, Welfare, and Recreation department of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
