NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley hosts Black History Month special meal

Yorktown, Va. (February 22, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Burston, Food Service Officer and Culinary Specialist First Class Johnpaul Pedero cut a cake as part of the Black History Month special meal at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Scudder Hall Galley. Each February, the U.S. Navy commemorates Black History Month and the significant role that African Americans, both past and present, have played in the defense of our Nation. Their contributions and sacrifice to our Nation are not just a part of African American history, but American history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

