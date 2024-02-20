DDG 115 MWR ICE CREAM SOCIAL

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 14, 2024) Sailors enjoy an ice cream social and poetry night hosted by the Moral, Welfare, and Recreation department of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

