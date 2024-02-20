231130-N-TF088-1019 Virginia Beach, Va. (Nov. 30, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Timothy Bednarz, assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana's Navy Security Forces, poses for a photo with Military Working Dog (MWD) Balu. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Botts)
|11.30.2023
|02.22.2024 21:21
|8250852
|231130-N-TF088-1019
|4574x5717
|1.65 MB
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
This work, NAS Oceana's Military Working Dogs and their Handlers [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Botts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
