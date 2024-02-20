Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge [Image 10 of 19]

    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Maj. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Junior ROTC cadets participate in the color guard portion of the Feb. 17, 2024, Alaska statewide drill competition at Anchorage's Service High School. Alaska National Guard members volunteered as drill judges with their active duty counterparts. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

    JROTC
    Junior ROTC
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th WIng

