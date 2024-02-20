Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Campbell (second from right), 176th Medical Group Clinical Services, confers with fellow judges to gauge the performance of Junior ROTC cadets during the Feb. 17, 2024, Alaska statewide JROTC drill competition at Anchorage's Service High School. Campbell was a JROTC cadet in high school and credits her service to the program. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

