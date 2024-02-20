Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge [Image 6 of 19]

    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Maj. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Campbell (left), 176th Medical Group Clinical Services, judges the performance of Junior ROTC cadets during the Feb. 17, 2024, Alaska statewide JROTC drill competition at Anchorage's Service High School. Campbell was a JROTC cadet in high school and credits her service to the program. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by David Bedard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 18:24
    Photo ID: 8250745
    VIRIN: 240217-Z-ZY202-1005
    Resolution: 5628x3752
    Size: 14.58 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge [Image 19 of 19], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge
    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Air National Guardsman volunteers as JROTC drill judge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Junior ROTC
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th WIng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT