    General Richardson, AFMC commander, visits Beale AFB [Image 5 of 5]

    General Richardson, AFMC commander, visits Beale AFB

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, talks to Col. Geoffrey Church, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, during a trip to Beale, Feb. 22, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Richardson’s visit to Beale showcased multi-Major Command partnership with Air Combat Command at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8250722
    VIRIN: 240222-F-WX919-1052
    Resolution: 7212x4810
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, General Richardson, AFMC commander, visits Beale AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

