General Richardson, AFMC commander, visits Beale AFB

U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, talks to Col. Geoffrey Church, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, during a trip to Beale, Feb. 22, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Richardson’s visit to Beale showcased multi-Major Command partnership with Air Combat Command at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US