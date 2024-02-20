U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, talks to Col. Geoffrey Church, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, during a trip to Beale, Feb. 22, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Richardson’s visit to Beale showcased multi-Major Command partnership with Air Combat Command at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 18:08
|Photo ID:
|8250722
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-WX919-1052
|Resolution:
|7212x4810
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Richardson, AFMC commander, visits Beale AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT