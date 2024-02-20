Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:35 Photo ID: 8250528 VIRIN: 240205-A-QN315-2343 Resolution: 3360x5040 Size: 7.31 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Two [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.