Day two of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition started Feb. 5, 2024 with soldiers qualifying on M17 pistol at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8250528
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-QN315-2343
|Resolution:
|3360x5040
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Two [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS
