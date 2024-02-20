Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Two [Image 2 of 2]

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Two

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Capt. Caitlin Sweet 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Day two of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition started Feb. 5, 2024 with soldiers qualifying on M17 pistol at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:35
    Photo ID: 8250528
    VIRIN: 240205-A-QN315-2343
    Resolution: 3360x5040
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Two [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day One
    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Two

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT