    CNO Visits Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Compatibility Test Facility (CTF) [Image 3 of 4]

    CNO Visits Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Compatibility Test Facility (CTF)

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    PHILADELPHIA - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti tours Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Compatibility Test Facility (CTF), in Philadelphia, Feb. 22. During the tour, Franchetti met with Navy Sailors and civilians working in the ship and submarine production sector at NAVSEA CTF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

