PHILADELPHIA - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti tours Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Compatibility Test Facility (CTF), in Philadelphia, Feb. 22. During the tour, Franchetti met with Navy Sailors and civilians working in the ship and submarine production sector at NAVSEA CTF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:42 Photo ID: 8250526 VIRIN: 240222-N-OK726-1090 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 1.13 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Visits Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Compatibility Test Facility (CTF) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.