    CNO Visits Philly Shipyard [Image 1 of 4]

    CNO Visits Philly Shipyard

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    PHILADELPHIA - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Rep. Mary Scanlon meet with leadership before touring the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Feb. 22. During the tour, Franchetti was briefed how the new National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs) are being constructed on time and on budget, adding more ready players to the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    VIRIN: 240222-N-OK726-1056
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits Philly Shipyard [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Foundation
    Warfighters
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Warfighting

