PHILADELPHIA - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Rep. Mary Scanlon meet with leadership before touring the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Feb. 22. During the tour, Franchetti was briefed how the new National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs) are being constructed on time and on budget, adding more ready players to the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8250524
|VIRIN:
|240222-N-OK726-1056
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Visits Philly Shipyard [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT