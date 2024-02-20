PHILADELPHIA - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Rep. Mary Scanlon meet with leadership before touring the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Feb. 22. During the tour, Franchetti was briefed how the new National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs) are being constructed on time and on budget, adding more ready players to the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:51 Photo ID: 8250524 VIRIN: 240222-N-OK726-1056 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Visits Philly Shipyard [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.