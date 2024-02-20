Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day One [Image 1 of 2]

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day One

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Capt. Caitlin Sweet 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Day one of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, held Feb. 4, 2024 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana began with competitor's first three events; height and weight, gear layout, and a written test. Spc. Martin Baker took the written exam as the first night of the competition came to an end.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8250520
    VIRIN: 240205-A-QN315-2018
    Resolution: 3360x5040
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day One [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition 2024

