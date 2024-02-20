Day one of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, held Feb. 4, 2024 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana began with competitor's first three events; height and weight, gear layout, and a written test. Spc. Martin Baker took the written exam as the first night of the competition came to an end.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8250520
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-QN315-2018
|Resolution:
|3360x5040
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day One [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS
