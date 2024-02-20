Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASTRONAUT COL FRANK RUBIO MEDIA ENGAGEMENT [Image 13 of 14]

    ASTRONAUT COL FRANK RUBIO MEDIA ENGAGEMENT

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut, addresses the audience after being awarded the Army Astronaut Device during a pinning ceremony at the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, in Arlington, Va., Feb. 22, 2024. Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth presented the award to Rubio for holding the U.S. record for the most days in space for a single spaceflight. Rubio returned to Earth on Sept. 27, 2023, aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, after serving 371 days aboard the International Space Station. With this award, Rubio joins Col. Anne McClain and Col. Andrew Morgan as the only active-duty Soldiers authorized to wear the device. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASTRONAUT COL FRANK RUBIO MEDIA ENGAGEMENT [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Astronaut
    Rubio
    Army Space
    FrankRubio
    Colonel Frank Rubio

