ASTRONAUT COL FRANK RUBIO MEDIA ENGAGEMENT

U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut, addresses the audience after being awarded the Army Astronaut Device during a pinning ceremony at the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, in Arlington, Va., Feb. 22, 2024. Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth presented the award to Rubio for holding the U.S. record for the most days in space for a single spaceflight. Rubio returned to Earth on Sept. 27, 2023, aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, after serving 371 days aboard the International Space Station. With this award, Rubio joins Col. Anne McClain and Col. Andrew Morgan as the only active-duty Soldiers authorized to wear the device. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

