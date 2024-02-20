U.S. Marines and recruits with Recruit Training Regiment, attend an Ash Wednesday church service at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 14, 2024.Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day that marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period in preparation of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 13:44 Photo ID: 8250098 VIRIN: 240214-M-GO078-1045 Resolution: 6402x4270 Size: 27.54 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ash Wednesday [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.