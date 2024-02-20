Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ash Wednesday [Image 5 of 6]

    Ash Wednesday

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Pfc. Reagan Lackey, a native of Harker Heights, Texas, with Recruit Training Regiment, receives a marking of ashes on his forehead during an Ash Wednesday services at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 14, 2024. Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day that marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period in preparation of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

