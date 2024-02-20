U.S. Marine Pfc. Reagan Lackey, a native of Harker Heights, Texas, with Recruit Training Regiment, receives a marking of ashes on his forehead during an Ash Wednesday services at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 14, 2024. Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day that marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period in preparation of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 13:45
|Photo ID:
|8250097
|VIRIN:
|240214-M-GO078-1072
|Resolution:
|6703x4471
|Size:
|20.79 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ash Wednesday [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT