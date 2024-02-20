Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Pirak visits Missouri ANG [Image 25 of 27]

    Maj. Gen. Pirak visits Missouri ANG

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber “Spirit of Florida” taxies on the flight line at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri Feb. 1, 2024, Missouri Air National Guard Airmen work side-by-side with their regular Air Force counterparts to ensure B-2s are ready to fly at a moment’s notice when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier)

