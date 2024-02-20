The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber “Spirit of Florida” taxies on the flight line at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri Feb. 1, 2024, Missouri Air National Guard Airmen work side-by-side with their regular Air Force counterparts to ensure B-2s are ready to fly at a moment’s notice when called upon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 13:38
|Photo ID:
|8250089
|VIRIN:
|240201-Z-ZJ131-1008
|Resolution:
|4754x3169
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|Hometown:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Pirak visits Missouri ANG [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT