    USAFA Women's Basketball vs Fresno State University [Image 11 of 13]

    USAFA Women's Basketball vs Fresno State University

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Alexis Cortez completes a pass to fellow Falcon Madison Smith during a game against Fresno State University in Clune Arena at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Feb. 14, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Fresno State 68-74. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 10:44
    Photo ID: 8249764
    VIRIN: 240214-F-XD900-1012
    Resolution: 3551x2363
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Women's Basketball vs Fresno State University [Image 13 of 13], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    USAFA

