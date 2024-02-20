USAFA Women's Basketball vs Fresno State University

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Jordyn DeVaugn searches for an open lane during a game against Fresno State University in Clune Arena at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Feb. 14, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Fresno State 68-74. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)
|02.14.2024
|02.22.2024 10:44
|8249754
|240214-F-XD900-1002
|2991x1991
|2.11 MB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|2
|0
