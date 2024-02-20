Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Jennifer Butler

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    National Engineers Week is an annual celebration that pays tribute to the invaluable contributions of engineers to society. This week, which typically takes place in February, serves as a platform to highlight the vital role engineers play in shaping the nation's progress, fostering innovation, and solving complex challenges. As we embrace National Engineers Week, it is an opportune moment to introduce our talented engineers to our stakeholders, showcasing the expertise and dedication that drive our organization's success

