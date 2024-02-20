Elemental (Eley) has a plant inside the stomach and is made from bottles—one bottle each to hold water, dirt, light, and air. Arietty Hargrove described her robot as producing plants and flowers to give us oxygen and something beautiful to see and smell.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 10:39
|Photo ID:
|8249740
|VIRIN:
|240219-A-A4507-1003
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|113.27 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240219-A-A4507-1003 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recycled robots take of Pierce Terrace
Fort Jackson
LEAVE A COMMENT