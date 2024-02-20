Sterling Walker gives his oral presentation of his robot named Gingerbread Man. His robot was painted and made from boxes and cans.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 10:39
|Photo ID:
|8249739
|VIRIN:
|240219-A-A4507-1001
|Resolution:
|1431x1908
|Size:
|675.17 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240219-A-A4507-1001 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recycled robots take of Pierce Terrace
No keywords found.
