    240219-A-A4507-1001 [Image 1 of 2]

    240219-A-A4507-1001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sterling Walker gives his oral presentation of his robot named Gingerbread Man. His robot was painted and made from boxes and cans.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 10:39
    Photo ID: 8249739
    VIRIN: 240219-A-A4507-1001
    Resolution: 1431x1908
    Size: 675.17 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    240219-A-A4507-1001
    240219-A-A4507-1003

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Recycled robots take of Pierce Terrace

    Fort Jackson
    DODEA
    IMCOM
    Pierce Terrace Elementary School

