    Mechs Jack Up P-8A Poseidon [Image 2 of 2]

    Mechs Jack Up P-8A Poseidon

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    240115-N-AN549-1014

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 15, 2024) -- Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Joseph McCoy, a Sailor attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ communicates with a Sailor sitting in the flight deck about the status of the landing gear at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 15, 2024. Sailors lifted a P-8A Poseidon with aircraft tripod jacks to check the landing gear as part of a periodic routine phase inspection on the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8249738
    VIRIN: 240115-N-AN659-1014
    Resolution: 2100x1575
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mechs Jack Up P-8A Poseidon [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

