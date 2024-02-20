Mechs Jack Up P-8A Poseidon

240115-N-AN549-1012



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 15, 2024) -- Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Parker Jones, a Sailor attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ watches as a P-8A Poseidon retracts landing gear for tests during an inspection at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 15, 2024. Sailors lifted a P-8A Poseidon with aircraft tripod jacks to check the landing gear as part of a periodic routine phase inspection on the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

