Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment salute during their Basic Combat Training graduation held Feb. 14 at Hilton Field.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8249731
|VIRIN:
|240214-A-JU979-4249
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|442.77 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240214-A-JU979-4249, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jackson honors Black History Month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT