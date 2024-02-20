Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers support AER campaign at Fort Drum [Image 3 of 3]

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers support AER campaign at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.1628

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Larson, garrison senior enlisted adviser, participate in the ceremonial donation signing with Michael Ferguson, Fort Drum Army Emergency Relief officer, Feb. 21 during the AER campaign kickoff event. (Photo bv Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 09:03
