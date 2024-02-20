Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers support AER campaign at Fort Drum [Image 1 of 3]

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers support AER campaign at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Michael Ferguson, Fort Drum Army Emergency Relief officer, leads a training session for unit AER representatives Feb. 21 during the AER campaign kickoff event. (Photo bv Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 09:03
    Photo ID: 8249526
    VIRIN: 240221-A-XX986-1003
    Resolution: 3385x4433
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers support AER campaign at Fort Drum [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers support AER campaign at Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division Soldiers support AER campaign at Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division Soldiers support AER campaign at Fort Drum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army Emergency Relief
    Fort Drum AER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT