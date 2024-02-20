Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe

U.S. Army Sgt. Darren Kuenzli, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, guides a Bradley Fighting Vehicle onto the M1302 trailer, part of the enhanced heavy equipment transporter system, in Trzebien, Poland, Feb. 21, 2024. The Soldiers are running continuous transportation missions supporting the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, for Exercise Allied Spirit. The 3rd ID mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deven McDonald)

