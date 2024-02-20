Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe

U.S. Army Spc. Juan Torres, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, transports an M1 Abrams tank from Trzebien, Poland, to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in Hohenfels, Germany, using the M1300 tractor and M1302 trailer enhanced heavy equipment transporter system, Feb. 21, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deven McDonald)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024
Location: TRZEBIEN, PL