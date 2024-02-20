U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, move M1 Abrams tanks from

Trzebien, Poland, to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, at Hohenfels, Germany, using the M1300 tractor and M1302 trailer, the enhanced heavy equipment transporter system, Feb. 21, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deven McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 09:13 Photo ID: 8249518 VIRIN: 231111-A-FW799-1006 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 824.81 KB Location: TRZEBIEN, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.