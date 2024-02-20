Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Wellness Group

    BAMC Wellness Group

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    An ad hoc BAMC Wellness Group has stood up to address staff wellness needs. Leveraging the DoD’s recognized Total Force Fitness (TFF) framework by the Consortium for Health and Military Performance, which consists of eight domain areas of readiness to include psychological fitness, physical fitness, spiritual fitness, nutritional fitness, financial fitness, environmental fitness, social fitness, and medical and dental preventive fitness; BAMC’s Wellness Group has implemented this framework as a way to comprehensively support optimal health and wellness initiatives for the organization.
    Pictured: Lt. Col. Tanisha Currie, Lt. Col. Sarah Bowe, Chaplain (Capt.) Colby Felton, Maj. David Riegleman, Beverly Benson, and Karla Rasool. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

