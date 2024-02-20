An ad hoc BAMC Wellness Group has stood up to address staff wellness needs. Leveraging the DoD’s recognized Total Force Fitness (TFF) framework by the Consortium for Health and Military Performance, which consists of eight domain areas of readiness to include psychological fitness, physical fitness, spiritual fitness, nutritional fitness, financial fitness, environmental fitness, social fitness, and medical and dental preventive fitness; BAMC’s Wellness Group has implemented this framework as a way to comprehensively support optimal health and wellness initiatives for the organization.

Pictured: Lt. Col. Tanisha Currie, Lt. Col. Sarah Bowe, Chaplain (Capt.) Colby Felton, Maj. David Riegleman, Beverly Benson, and Karla Rasool. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

