Evacuation Control Center Exercise on NAVSTA Rota

U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Brian Lee, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, processes simulated evacuees during an Evacuation Control Center (ECC) exercise on Camp Mitchell, Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 21, 2023. During the exercise, Sailors assigned to NMCB 11, NMCB 133, and NAVSTA Rota learned about safely managing and accounting for non-combatant evacuees in an emergency scenario. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES