    Evacuation Control Center Exercise on NAVSTA Rota [Image 1 of 4]

    Evacuation Control Center Exercise on NAVSTA Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Brian Lee, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, processes simulated evacuees during an Evacuation Control Center (ECC) exercise on Camp Mitchell, Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 21, 2023. During the exercise, Sailors assigned to NMCB 11, NMCB 133, and NAVSTA Rota learned about safely managing and accounting for non-combatant evacuees in an emergency scenario. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 07:07
    Photo ID: 8249413
    VIRIN: 240221-N-VF045-1156
    Resolution: 5437x3625
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuation Control Center Exercise on NAVSTA Rota [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navsta rota
    evacuation
    control center
    nmcb 133
    NMCB 11

