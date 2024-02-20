Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AF hosts combined F-35 training with ROKAF fighter aircraft [Image 2 of 2]

    7th AF hosts combined F-35 training with ROKAF fighter aircraft

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to participate in combined aerial training with ROK F-35A, KF-16, F-15K, F-5E/F aircraft Feb. 21, 2024. The training focused on defensive counterair maneuvers and enabled integration between U.S. F-35A pilots and their ROKAF counterparts, enhancing the continued interoperability between U.S. and Allied fifth-generation forces in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. F-35s, assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are currently deployed to Kadena AB, Japan, providing forward-deployed fifth-generation fighter capabilities to assure allies and deter threats to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 06:55
    Photo ID: 8249404
    VIRIN: 240221-F-XJ860-2004
    Resolution: 3590x2393
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th AF hosts combined F-35 training with ROKAF fighter aircraft [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    F-35
    Osan
    ROKAF
    Kadena AB
    4th Fighter Squadron

