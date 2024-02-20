7th AF hosts combined F-35 training with ROKAF fighter aircraft

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea to participate in combined aerial training with ROK F-35A, KF-16, F-15K, F-5E/F aircraft Feb. 21, 2024. The training focused on defensive counterair maneuvers and enabled integration between U.S. F-35A pilots and their ROKAF counterparts, enhancing the continued interoperability between U.S. and Allied fifth-generation forces in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. F-35s, assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, are currently deployed to Kadena AB, Japan, providing forward-deployed fifth-generation fighter capabilities to assure allies and deter threats to regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

