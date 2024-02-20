Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5]

    German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    German soldiers visit the Grafenwoehr Army Airfield to receive airfield training as part of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy-hosted German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. The German-American Partnership Week allows German students to improve English language skills and become familiar with the customs of U.S. Soldiers at the Grafenwoehr Training Area by learning the history of the base, practicing the Army Combat Fitness Test, qualifying on the M4, and more, while also allowing U.S. Soldiers of various units to build stronger relationships with their German allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8249387
    VIRIN: 240221-A-EF519-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCOA
    Bundeswehr "U.S. Army"
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    ReadinessFirst

