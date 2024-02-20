German soldiers visit the Grafenwoehr Army Airfield to receive airfield training as part of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy-hosted German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 21, 2024. The German-American Partnership Week allows German students to improve English language skills and become familiar with the customs of U.S. Soldiers at the Grafenwoehr Training Area by learning the history of the base, practicing the Army Combat Fitness Test, qualifying on the M4, and more, while also allowing U.S. Soldiers of various units to build stronger relationships with their German allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

