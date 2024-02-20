Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Newcomers Patching Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    173rd Newcomers Patching Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Joshua M. Gaspard, 173rd Airborne Brigade commander, shakes hands with a newly arrived paratrooper during a patching ceremony, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 22, 2024. The patching ceremony provides leaders the opportunity to welcome and greet newly arrived paratroopers to the unit.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 05:08
    Photo ID: 8249372
    VIRIN: 240222-A-XY121-3432
    Resolution: 4313x5913
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Newcomers Patching Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd Newcomers Patching Ceremony
    173rd Newcomers Patching Ceremony
    173rd Newcomers Patching Ceremony
    173rd Newcomers Patching Ceremony
    173rd Newcomers Patching Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Army

    United States Department of Defense (DOD)

    US European Command (USEUCOM)

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    Europe
    173rd
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    PatchingCeremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT