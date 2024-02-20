173rd Newcomers Patching Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Joshua M. Gaspard, 173rd Airborne Brigade commander, shakes hands with a newly arrived paratrooper during a patching ceremony, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 22, 2024. The patching ceremony provides leaders the opportunity to welcome and greet newly arrived paratroopers to the unit.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)

