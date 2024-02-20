Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240123-N-PS818-1067 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 23, 2024) Sailors don firefighting gear during a firefighting drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 23. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 03:17
    Photo ID: 8249359
    VIRIN: 240123-N-PS818-1067
    Resolution: 5946x3964
    Size: 965.75 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NIMITZ-CLASS
    AIRCRAFT CARRIER
    MAINTENANCE
    USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN69)
    C5F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT