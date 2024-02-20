240123-N-PS818-1067 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 23, 2024) Sailors don firefighting gear during a firefighting drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 23. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 03:17 Photo ID: 8249359 VIRIN: 240123-N-PS818-1067 Resolution: 5946x3964 Size: 965.75 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.