USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations

240123-N-KV126-1046 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 23, 2024) An Aviation Electrician's Mate, left, and an Airman test a fuse on an aircraft engine component aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 23. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

