USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations

240123-N-KV126-1112 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 23, 2024) A Religious Programs Specialist inventories books aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Jan. 23. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 03:17
|Photo ID:
|8249356
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-KV126-1112
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|837.33 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
