Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Weapons Training [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Weapons Training

    RED SEA

    01.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    240120-N-BT677-1052 RED SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) A Gunner's Mate , front, and a Sonar Technician (Surface), both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), count and sort ordnance during a weapons qualification course in the Red Sea, Jan. 20. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 01:34
    Photo ID: 8249275
    VIRIN: 240120-N-BT677-1052
    Resolution: 1979x3408
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Weapons Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Weapons Training
    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Weapons Training
    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Weapons Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arleigh Burke-class
    guided-missile destroyer
    Training
    USS Gravely (DDG 107)
    C5F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT