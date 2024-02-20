USS Gravely (DDG 107) Conducts Weapons Training

240120-N-BT677-1052 RED SEA (Jan. 20, 2024) A Gunner's Mate , front, and a Sonar Technician (Surface), both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), count and sort ordnance during a weapons qualification course in the Red Sea, Jan. 20. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 01:34 Location: RED SEA