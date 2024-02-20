Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Jumps into Donnelly Training Area for JPMRC 24-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sword 

    11th Airborne Division

    A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 11th Airborne Division leaves Donnelly Drop Zone, dragging a new jumpable sled as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb 8, 2024. The 11th Airborne Division is taking advantage of JPMRC 24-02’s location to innovate, experiment with, and test new equipment to give our soldiers a tactical edge against any adversary, in the world’s harshest environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sword, 11th Airborne Division Public Affairs)

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    sled
    JPMRC

