    11th Airborne Division Jumps into Donnelly Training Area for JPMRC 24-02 [Image 2 of 3]

    11th Airborne Division Jumps into Donnelly Training Area for JPMRC 24-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sword 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army paratroopers from 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, descent onto Donnelly Drop Zone as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb 8, 2024. JPMRC 24-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sword, 11th Airborne Division Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Jumps into Donnelly Training Area for JPMRC 24-02 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Michael Sword, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    airborne
    11th airborne division
    DTA
    JPMRC

