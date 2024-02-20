11th Airborne Division Jumps into Donnelly Training Area for JPMRC 24-02

A U.S. Army paratrooper from from 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, recovers his parachute after jumping onto Donnelly Drop Zone as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-02 at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Feb 8, 2024. The Arctic is unforgiving and requires deliberate, purposeful leaders who are meticulous in their planning and approach to warfighting, and JPMRC 24-02 is key to testing some of the best leaders and soldiers the Army has to offer. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sword, 11th Airborne Division Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 Location: AK, US