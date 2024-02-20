Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony. [Image 5 of 8]

    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the future Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue (T-ATS) ship will be named in honor of James D. Fairbanks, member of the Chippewa Tribe and the 13th Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Seabees. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during a ship naming ceremony at the National Museum of the American Indian, Feb 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8249192
    VIRIN: 240221-N-JO908-1155
    Resolution: 4088x3270
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.
    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.
    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.
    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.
    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.
    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.
    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.
    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    US Navy
    James D. Fairbanks
    T-ATS
    T-ATS 13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT