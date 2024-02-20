SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the future Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue (T-ATS) ship will be named in honor of James D. Fairbanks, member of the Chippewa Tribe and the 13th Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Seabees. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during a ship naming ceremony at the National Museum of the American Indian, Feb 21.

