    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony. [Image 1 of 8]

    SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony.

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kory Alsberry 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the future Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue (T-ATS) ship will be named in honor of James D. Fairbanks, member of the Chippewa Tribe and the 13th Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Seabees. Secretary Del Toro made the announcement during a ship naming ceremony at the National Museum of the American Indian, Feb 21.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8249188
    VIRIN: 240221-N-JO908-1141
    Resolution: 3804x3043
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro participates in a ship naming ceremony. [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Kory Alsberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    US Navy
    James D. Fairbanks
    T-ATS
    T-ATS 13

